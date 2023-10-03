Navi Mumbai: Students Of ITM Kharghar Join Cleanliness Drive As Part Of 'Ek Tareekh, Ek Ghanta, Ek Saath' Initiative |

Navi Mumbai: Swachchata Hi Sewa has become a slogan for the students of ITM Business School Students. On a Sunday morning before 10.00 am, students went to different places to be a part of “Ek Tareekh Ek Ghanta Ek Saath” for joining the massive Shramdaan, a cleanliness initiative as a part of Swachh Bharat on 1st October 2023.

Dr Lakshmi Mohan, Director of ITM Business School said, "Shramdaan is not an exercise or project but a practice done by our MBA students. This is also to prove " Swachata he Sewa", cleanliness is service to our nation and should be sensitized by every school".

Details On The Cleanliness Drive

Students were a part of the cleanliness drive at Kharghar, Sector 7 Mahavir Sharda Building. Some students went to Kharghar, Sector 23 Bhagawathi Gardens colony for a cleanliness drive along with the Robin Hood Army. Students also covered the area near the Golf Course, Sector 6 and Gardens and the surrounding area near the Bank of India at Sector 19, Kharghar

A noticeable improvement in the overall cleanliness was observed. It brought significant positive changes and has not only transformed the physical appearance of the area but has also fostered a sense of responsibility among the students today.