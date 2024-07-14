Navi Mumbai: State Government Forms Committee To Protect Nerul Flamingos And Mangrove Forests | FPJ

The formation of a special committee by the state government to suggest measures to protect the natural habitat of flamingos in Nerul and mangrove forests of the city has delighted the environmental lovers of the city. To ensure that the committee has a clear understanding of the city’s demography as well as the challenges faced by the migratory birds as well as that of the mangroves, environmental groups are highlighting various reports prepared by various environmental organizations.

“The committee must be briefed about the various studies and reports already conducted about the natural landscapes of the city. This in turn will aid the committee during their internal meetings and deliberations to prepare the management plan in order to secure the natural habitat of the city,” said Sunil Agarwal, Founder of Save Navi Mumbai Environment Group. Agarwal has written a detailed mail to SV Ramarao, Additional Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (APCCF) of mangroves cell and Executive Director, Mangrove Foundation.

One of the crucial reports the green activists wants the committee to go through is mentioned in the Thane Creek Flamingo Sanctuary (TCFS) Management plan (2019-20 to 2029-30) prepared By Divisional Forest Officer, Mumbai Mangrove Conservation Unit (MMCU) published in 2020.

In a letter addressed to APCCF who is also the member secretary of the committee, activists have sought for a thorough study about a chapter on Satellite Wetland Management and Conservation Plan mentioned by TCFS. “The chapter records that TCFS is a ‘Birder's Paradise’ for the people of Thane and Mumbai as the Sanctuary lies on the Central Asian Flyway of the Asia Pacific Global Migratory Flyway. In that capacity, it is a staging and wintering ground for a large number of migratory birds like the Flamingos. The report further identifies Six wetlands and report T S Chanakya wetland and NRI wetland both situated in Nerul, Navi Mumbai are part of that list,” said Agarwal.

The committee was also informed about a study done by the Bombay Natural History Society (BNHS) wherein the importance of wetlands is duly highlighted. BNHS President Pravinsingh Pareshi is one of the member of the committee. " Along with the letter we have affixed the appropriate parts from both the reports which the committee can refer while drafting the plan," adds Agarwal.

Agarwal has also extended his intention to help the committee in whatever way ‘Save Navi Mumbai Environment’ group can help. In the mail he expressed, ‘We the residents of Navi Mumbai are hopeful that these reports will be considered by the committee in the meetings and deliberations to prepare a management plan for securing the natural habitat of flamingos in the DPS lake and surrounding area in Nerul and to recommend measures for its implementation.’