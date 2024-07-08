Navi Mumbai: Short Circuit Causes Fire At Dombivli Chemical Company, No Casualties | Pixabay

A major fire broke out at a chemical company in Dombivli MIDC Phase 2 on Sunday due to a short circuit. No casualties have been reported, said Kalyan fire officials.

“Five to six chemical drums exploded. The Neo Orga chemical company deals with colour manufacturing. The employees managed to evacuate safely as soon as they heard the noise of a short circuit and spreading fire,” said the officials.

Namdev Chaudhary, Chief of Kalyan Fire Station, said, “We dispatched five fire engines after receiving information about the incident. The fire was brought under control within 25 minutes. We successfully doused the fire and prevented it from spreading to the company’s reactor. A preliminary probe found that the cause of the fire was a short circuit.”

One such incident was reported on June 12. On May 23, 13 people died and more than 60 were injured after a blast in a reactor at Amudan Chemical Company. The two owners of the company, Malay Mehta and his wife Sneha Mehta, were later arrested.