Navi Mumbai Sports Association Amends Bye-Laws To Allow Membership Transfer To Children And Grandchildren

NMSA allows members to transfer club membership to children and grandchildren under revised Bye-Laws | Photo Credits: https://www.nmsaindia.com/gallery/

Navi Mumbai: The Navi Mumbai Sports Association (NMSA) has approved key amendments to its Bye-Laws during the recently held Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) on April 27, 2025. The changes aim to ensure wider participation and inclusivity among members' families.

According to NMSA Managing Committee member and corporator Vikram Dhanaji Shinde, the updated rules now allow members to transfer their association membership to their children or grandchildren, provided the nominee is between 21 and 40 years of age at the time of transfer.

In cases where both the primary member and their spouse have passed away, the membership may be passed on to any one child, subject to the submission of an indemnity bond and a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from other siblings. The transfer fees, annual maintenance, and subscription charges will be decided by the Managing Committee as required.

Shinde emphasized that these amendments reflect his commitment to promoting inclusivity and fostering unity within the NMSA community. “My efforts remain focused on creating lasting bonds and a vibrant environment for all members,” he stated.