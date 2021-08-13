Navi Mumbai: Special housing scheme for COVID-19 warriors to be launched on August 15

The special housing scheme for COVID warriors will be launched on August 15 where citizens like district administration employees, police personnel, home guard, anganwadi workers, among others will get reservation in CIDCO’s housing scheme in Taloja. Ekanth Khadse, Urban Development Minister of Maharashtra state announced on Friday.

Shinde said that COVID warriors have rendered incomparable service during COVID 19 period and they deserve respect from the state.

Following direction from Shinde, CIDCO reserves houses for COVID warriors and a special housing scheme for them will be launched on Independence Day, August 15. The online application registration for the scheme will be launched by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. Under this scheme, CIDCO will provide 4,488 flats in five nodes of Navi Mumbai for COVID warriors from all over Maharashtra.

Many sections of society have contributed during COVID epidemic. Some of them like doctors, nurses, medical staff, police, and other essential services personnel have lost their lives.

Under this housing scheme, 4,488 houses have been provided in five nodes of Taloja, Kalamboli, Kharghar, Ghansoli and Dronagiri in Navi Mumbai. Of these, 1,088 houses are for the economically weaker section (EWS) under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana and the remaining 3,400 houses are for the general category. Also, as per the statutory provisions, some houses are reserved for Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, Nomadic Tribes, Deprived Castes, Disabled categories.

Detailed information related to the scheme such as details of houses, houses reserved for various categories, deposit amount, schedule of the scheme are available in the Scheme Booklet provided here.

