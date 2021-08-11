Navi Mumbai: CIDCO appeals beneficiaries to not fall victim to any misinformation

The City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) has appealed to beneficiaries under the housing scheme 2018-19 to not fall prey to any misinformation. The planning agency has clarified that no intermediary organization/person or agent has been appointed for conducting the allotment process.

CIDCO has completed the development of houses under this scheme even in unfavourable conditions led by pandemic and prolonged lockdown and decided to allot houses to its rightful owners from July 31, 2021 in phases.

As promised, CIDCO started handing over keys to home buyers of 2018-19 housing schemes during a function held on July 1 in Kalamboli. Even the Thane district guardian minister Eknath Shinde was present on the occasion.

A press note issued by the public relations department of CIDCO stated that if any person or organisation lures regarding possession of houses, do not believe them. "CIDCO has not appointed any intermediary organisation/person or agent for this work. The possession of houses will be given as per the mentioned procedure in the scheme booklet. For more details, applicants should only rely on CIDCO’s official website, Facebook page, Twitter account, YouTube, published notices by CIDCO or contact the CIDCO office," stated the press note.

Meanwhile, the CIDCO has clarified that it will not be responsible for any loss if the applicant gets cheated by any person or organisation claiming to be mediator in this regard.

Published on: Wednesday,August 11, 2021, 10:54 PM IST