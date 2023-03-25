Navi Mumbai: Shobha Yatra organised in Airoli on Gudi Padwa |

Navi Mumbai: A Shobha Yatra and Cultural Dindi was organised from Sri Siddhivinayak Temple in Airoli, to Tuljabhavani Temple in Sector 8 to celebrate Gudi Padwa. The programme was organized by Pune Jilha Rahivashi Utkarsh Mandal.

About Gudi Padwa

Gudi Padwa marks the beginning of the new year as per the Hindu calendar co-inciding with the harvesting season. The first day of the Chaitra month of Hindu calendar is celebrated as a new year amongst the Maharashtrian community.

Many social, religious organisations joined the event

Sanskar Bharti, Bal Sanskar Kendra, Children, Women, Elderly Artists of Airoli, Apala Katta Sanstha, Savata Mali Mandal, Akhil Bharatiya Natay Parishad, Seva Foundation, and various other social religious organizations joined the celebration, informed, Ravindra Awate, an official from Pune Jilha Rahivashi Utkarsh Mandal. On this occasion, people participated by wearing traditional costumes and carrying the shobha yatra.