Navi Mumbai: MNS demands demolition of illegal 'dargah' in Panvel, says a threat to national security |

After the BMC on Thursday demolished a structure located in Mahim's coastal area – which was dubbed as an illegally constructed dargah by Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS)

MNS says the Dargah a threat to national security

Claiming that the encroachment upon the hill started 15 years ago, MNS said the 'dargah' is a national security threat as the “illegal” structure is adjacent to the upcoming Navi Mumbai International Airport. The party has put up a banner which urged the State Government to raze the 'dargah'.

Yogesh Chille, MNS Panvel city president and spokesperson, said, “Around one acre of land was encroached upon at a hill in Pargaon village and a dargah was constructed. Five-six rooms with tin shed roofs have also been built there. We have written to the police and CIDCO to take action against the illegal shrine immediately. "The City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) has acquired land adjoining the airport", he said, adding that as per his information, the planning agency had already served notice to remove the illegal structure.