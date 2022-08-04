e-Paper Get App

Panvel: Separate college unit of MNS students wing formed in city

The students' wing of MNS was launched at Pillai College in New Panvel, Mahatma Gandhi Mission College in Kamothe, and AC Patil College in Kharghar.

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Thursday, August 04, 2022, 11:18 PM IST
Panvel: Separate college unit of MNS students wing formed in city | Photo: PTI

A separate unit of colleges for New Panvel, Kharghar and Kanothe was formed on the occasion of the 16th Anniversary of Maharashtra Navnirman Vidyarthi Sena. It was formed by local MNS coordinator Yash Sardesai and Panvel City President Yogesh Chile.

Aniket Mohite, Panvel City President of the student wing of MNS, said that the unit has been established to stop the increase in college fees, ragging, uncleanliness in labs, and increased donation, obstruction in the admission process.

Yogesh Chile, Praveen Dalvi, Parag Balad, Rahul Chavan, Pranav Karkhanis, Sandeep Jadhav, Mandar Gosavi, Prathamesh Gawli, Sachin Jadhav, Raj Kshirsagar, Ayush Ghagai, and other officials were present on that occasion.

