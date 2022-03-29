Navi Mumbai: Shivraj PAPs Social organization demands basic amenities in villages under Panvel municipal corporation

Panvel: The Shivraj PAPs Social organization met Ganesh Deshmukh, the commissioner of Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) and demanded to provide basic amenities to the project affected villages in the CIDCO area that now comes under the jurisdiction of the civic body.

Vishwas Petkar, president of the organization, says that there is no sewerage facility in these villages and it should be provided immediately. Also, the service road from Datta Mandir to Kalamboli railway station should be concreted and a sub-health center should be started in this village by the corporation.

In addition, the electricity cables should be made underground in the village. “The trees planted by the gram panchayat near Valvali village should be fenced and maintained, CCTV cameras should be installed in the affected villages and villagers should be brought into the mainstream,” demanded Petkar.

Published on: Tuesday, March 29, 2022, 11:14 AM IST