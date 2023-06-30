 Navi Mumbai Shiv Sena (UBT) Distributes Notebooks To Students In Indiranagar
Navi Mumbai Shiv Sena (UBT) Distributes Notebooks To Students In Indiranagar

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Friday, June 30, 2023, 12:18 PM IST
Navi Mumbai: The Navi Mumbai unit of Shiv Sena (UBT) organised a notebook distribution ceremony in Indiranagar where as many as 25 students of Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation School were given notebooks and stationery.

Book distribution conducted every year

Mahesh Kotiwale, deputy chief of Navi Mumbai District Shiv Sena distributes notebooks among students every year. The booklet was distributed by party district head Vitthal More.

Senior Journalist Guides Students About Education

On the occasion, senior journalist Namdev More also attended and he guided students. He asked students to focus on education and study a lot.

Kotiwale who distributed notebooks in the Indiranagar area every year said that he got this inspiration to distribute booklets from late Upazila Pramukh Manohar Gaikhe. 

