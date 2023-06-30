 Navi Mumbai: Congress Distributes 'Khichdi' On Occasion Of Ashadhi Ekadashi For Daily Wage Workers
A large number of daily workers attended this event. Labour leader and president of Navi Mumbai INTUC Ravindra Sawant took the initiative.

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Friday, June 30, 2023, 12:05 PM IST
article-image
A free khichdi and banana distribution program was organized on the occasion of Ashadhi Ekadashi by Navi Mumbai INTUC for the daily workers of Nerul and surrounding areas. The programme was held next to the Nerul East Bus Depot.

After worshipping the idol, the banana and khichdi distribution program started. A large number of daily workers attended this event. Labour leader and president of Navi Mumbai INTUC Ravindra Sawant took the initiative.

Daily wage workers also shared their grievances

During the programme, the daily wage workers shared their grievances before Labour leader Sawant. After knowing all those problems, Sawant promised to follow up with the administration and get them justice. On this occasion, Ravindra Sawant assured the present workers that sheds will be built soon for these workers.

On this occasion Nerul Block Congress Vice President Dinesh Gawli, Sanjay Sutar, Dinesh Gavane, Sushant Galm, Santosh Shimpi, Ganesh Hatkar, Vinod Gavane, Gajanan Mahajan, Shashikant Solankar and others were present.

