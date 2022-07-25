Navi Mumbai sees 45 new cases of COVID-19 on July 24 | PTI

For the second consecutive day, less than 50 new cases of COVID-19 were reported under the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC). On July 24, a total of 45 new cases of COVID-19 was reported.

The civic body also saw around 49 patients getting discharged.

Thus far, the number of new cases dropped. At present, the number of active cases stands at 332.

Last month, around 7000 new cases of COVID-19 were reported. At the beginning of May, the number of active cases was around 50.

At present, 255 people are in home isolation, and not even a single patient is admitted at COVID care centre.

Two deaths in June and one death in July were reported taking the total number of deaths to 2052 due to coronavirus infection.

On July 24, the civic body conducted 466 RT PCR tests and 422 Antigen tests. So far, the civic body has already conducted a total of 15,24,341 RT PCR and 22,423,229 Antigen tests since the outbreak of the pandemic.