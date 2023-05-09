Navi Mumbai: Science park in Nerul to have vintage cars museum

FPJ

Navi Mumbai: Around 70% of the work on the first floor of the proposed science park in Nerul has been completed and the work on the second floor is about to begin.

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) is developing an international standard science park at a cost of ₹109 crore at sector 19 A. Also known as Museum Island, it will be an entertainment-cum learning space for scores of children.

NMMC officials inspecting the ongoing work | FPJ

Five different concepts: Environment, life, energy, space, machines and movement

The proposed museum will be developed based on five different concepts – environment, life, energy, space, machines and movement. Separate spaces will be allotted to explain and interpret each concept. It is being designed to attract tourists not only from Navi Mumbai but from across the country.

The civic body chief Rajesh Narvekar inspected the ongoing work and directed the engineering department to complete it within the time frame, which is one year from now. He suggested that the project and facilities available should be very different from other such science parks across the world.

Science park to inspire children to be innovators

“The science park is an ambitious project of international standard that suits today’s information technology era. It will add to the knowledge of Indian students tremendously,” said an official from the NMMC’s engineering department. Another official said that it will inspire children to be innovators and enable them to make informed opinions about scientific developments that affect their lives.

The park will be developed in two phases in an area of 19,500 sqm behind Wonders Park. In the first phase, the science centre will be developed, which will comprise a museum and convention centre. In the second phase, a museum of vintage cars will be developed. The park will be later integrated with the amusement park to give another dimension to the existing infrastructure.

“On the ground floor, there will be an administrative department and service areas, including a coffee and souvenir shop. The first floor will house an environment exhibit and life exhibit centre,” said the official.