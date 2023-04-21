Navi Mumbai: Maharashtrian Builders Association holds a seminar on 'Vedh Paischa' in Nerul | Sourced Photo

Maharashtrian Builders Association (MHBA) organized a seminar on "Vedh Paischa" (how to finance projects) in Nerul last week. The camp was guided by experts from various financial institutions and real estate professionals. A large number of developers were present at the seminar.

MHBA conducted various activities including social and informative guidance camps on various topics for developers and common citizens.

In the seminar, various financial institutions, banks, and similar institutions guided developers on subjects like loan allocation policy, and their regulations, among others.

Dignitaries speak

Jitendra Singh of Hero FinCorp, National Business Head of Piramil Arpit Badani, Lokesh Dodani of Bajaj Housing Finance, Nitesh Shah of ICICI, Prakash Dara and others were present on the occasion.

Anand Patil, President of MHBA expressed that the guidance from experts is very valuable and that real estate professionals will benefit from them in the future. Similarly, Hitesh Sawant, the general secretary of MHBA expressed that similar programmes will be organised from time to time.

On the occasion, MHBA Treasurer Mahesh Mate, Vice President Sangram Patil, Kiran Bagad, Laxman Salunke, Past President Santosh Ambwane, and others were present.