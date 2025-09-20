Navi Mumbai Robbery Foiled: Citizens Help Catch Thief Stealing ₹5 Lakh From Car In Kharghar

Citizens catch Kharghar thief red-handed after car window robbery, Rs 5 lakh recovered | Representational Image

Navi Mumbai: Kharghar police have arrested a robber who was caught red-handed by citizens while attempting to flee with a bag containing Rs 5 lakh in cash after smashing a car window near Shilp Chowk. The accused has been identified as Ajay Bhogekar.

Incident Details

Police said complainant Prakash Chopra (40), a construction businessman from Kamothe, had come to his Kharghar site on Monday evening. He had kept Rs 5 lakh in cash inside his Toyota Corolla Altis to pay workers. While he stopped for snacks near Shilp Chowk, Bhogekar, along with an accomplice, broke the car’s glass and tried to escape with the cash bag.

Citizens Intervene and Thief Caught

Chopra raised an alarm, chased the thief, and with the help of citizens, managed to catch him. The mob then assaulted Bhogekar before police rushed to the spot and took him into custody. The stolen cash was recovered in full.

Police Action

"We have registered a case of robbery against Bhogekar and suspect his involvement in other similar crimes. A detailed investigation is underway," a police officer said.

