Navi Mumbai: Residents cry for water, CIDCO shows plan of action

At a time when residents of Kharghar, Taloja, Ulwe, Kalamboli and other nodes are complaining of acute shortage, the City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) claims to have instructed different government agencies to resolve the issue of water supply. Dr Sanjay Mukherjee, vice chairman and managing director of CIDCO instructed concerned authorities to ensure the water supply committed by them in the respective nodes.

For the past few months, residents of Navi Mumbai drew CIDCO’s attention by posting several complaints and issues about interrupted water supply in various nodes of Navi Mumbai and other parts of the city. Considering the importance of water in day to day life and taking cognizance of the same, Dr. Mukherjee has instructed CIDCO officials and other concerned authorities to resolve the issue of water supply on an immediate basis.

Accordingly, a joint meeting was held between CIDCO, Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC), Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC), Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC), Maharashtra Jeevan Pradhikaran (MJP). This meeting was held to discuss the measures that need to be taken to ensure uninterrupted water supply to the area of Kharghar, Taloja, Kamothe, Kalamboli nodes.

As per requirement and decided distribution plan, NMMC is supposed to supply 15 MLD water to Kharghar node, but only 8 MLD water is being supplied. At the same time, MIDC had committed to supply 10 MLD to Taloja node, but only 7 MLD water is being supplied. This has led to severe water scarcity in both nodes.

While taking the review of the situation, Dr Mukherjee instructed concerned authorities to ensure that the water supply committed by them is being provided to the respective nodes.

Accordingly, it has been decided that, as per previously decided water distribution plan, NMMC will supply 35 MLD to Kamothe and 15 MLD to Kharghar uninterruptedly. Further NMMC will supply water to Kharghar node during non-peak hours also.

MIDC will supply 8 to 10 MLD water uninterruptedly to Taloja node as per their commitment and a booster pump will be installed to the pipeline to streamline the water supply. MJP will continue to supply 78 MLD water to Panvel, Kalamboli, Karanjade, and Kalundre nodes.

Published on: Thursday, March 24, 2022, 06:56 PM IST