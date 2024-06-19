Navi Mumbai: Red Alert Over Tanker Baths At Uran Creek | Amit Srivastava

Adding to the list of environmental hazards that the Mumbai Metropolitan Region is facing is one of chemical tankers being washed next to the creek in Uran. Activists have been observing fish perishing in the area and voiced their concerns.

With local authorities allegedly not taking cognisance of the issue, environmentalists have reached out to the government authorities. Several emails have been sent to the environment ministry, the tehsil office and even to the chief minister.

“Multiple complaints have been raised with the pollution control board but no action has been taken. The callous attitude is causing huge loss to fishermen earning their livelihood from the creek,” said the president of Maharashtra Small Scale Traditional Fish Workers Union, Nandakumar Waman Pawar.

In the mail addressed to the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) on June 18, NGO NatConnect has highlighted the large-scale environmental violation in the area. “The issue is not restricted to the fish, even the wetlands are under threat as during high and low tides the chemically laced water gets mixed,” said BN Kumar from NatConnect.