Navi Mumbai: Recovery rate drops in PMC after rise in new COVID-19 cases

The recovery rate from COVID-19 under the Panvel Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has dropped following a rise in cases. The civic body has seen around 9 times rise in cases in June so far.

At present, active cases stand at 607 which was just 68 on June 1. Kharghar node tops in active cases with 343.

At the beginning of the month, 98.43 percent had come down from 97.88 percent on June 20. Even the number of active cases in the civic jurisdiction that had come down to just 1 in the second week of April has crossed 600.

At present, the Kharghar node has 343 active cases, followed by Kamothe 105, and Kalamboli 68 of Covid. Taloja node, which had zero cases for almost three months, has only four active cases.

On June 20, 71 new cases of Covis were reported with a maximum of 23 in the Kharghar node. However, 65 patients got discharged.

The recovery rate under the PMC has reached 97.88 while 1416 people lost their lives due to infections.