Navi Mumbai: Ramsheth Thakur English Medium School in Kamothe organizes science exhibition

Navi Mumbai: Rayat Shikshan Sanstha has organised a number of events to celebrate the birthday of MP Sharad Pawar, President of Panvel (Representative) Ryat Shikshan Sanstha. As part of it, a grand Science exhibition was organised by students at Ramsheth Thakur English Medium School and Junior College in Kamothe under the title of 'Strong India, Strong India, Empowered India'.

Space Scientist Pragnesh Laxman Mhatre presided over the exhibition under the chairmanship of former Member of Parliament Ramsheth Thakur, Member of the Managing Council of Rayat Shikshan Sanstha.

Since Mr Pawar’s contribution to the organization is immense and unique, it has been decided to celebrate his birthday with various activities. In the presence of former MP Ramsheth Thakur, a meeting of office bearers, general body members, life members, life workers, all principals, all headmasters, chairman of all schools and school committee senior members, vice principals, supervisors of the Raigad division was held recently. In this meeting, it was unanimously decided to organize 'Gratitude week' at Raigad divisional level from 06th to 12th December.

Accordingly, in Raigad divisional level 'Gratitude Week', elocution competition, essay competition, painting/poster competition, rangoli competition, sports competition, Maharangoli, cultural program competition, science exhibition, half marathon, etc. have been organized. The grand science exhibition was organized as part of it.