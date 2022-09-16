Navi Mumbai rains: Waterlogging, tree fall incident reported in NMMC jurisdiction

A tree falls on road after heavy rainfall |

While there was no waterlogging on roads in Navi Mumbai, two incidents of tree falling were reported under the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) jurisdiction, following heavy rainfall on Friday morning. Around 55 mm of rainfall was recorded in the city till 5.30 pm on Friday.

As per NMMC's disaster control room, a tree fall was reported at Sector 22 in Nerul and Sector 9 in Vashi. However, no one was reported injured in the incidents. Between 8 am and 9.30 am, there was traffic congestion along the road to Shilphata due to heavy rains. However, traffic was cleared by 10 am, said an official from the traffic department.

There was waterlogging reported inside the subway of Khandeshwar railway station for a brief period. According to commuters, this is a regular feature as the subway gets flooded whenever there is heavy rain.

The maximum rain recorded was 78 mm, reported in the Digha ward, followed by 76 mm in the Koparkhairne ward. As per the Disaster Management Cell of CIDCO, it did not receive any waterlogging or tree falling complaints. However, it received a few pothole complaints.

Meanwhile, good rainfall in catchment areas of the Morbe Dam has pushed the water level up to 86.28 meters. On Thursday, the catchment area saw 61 mm of rainfall and so far, a total of 3,088 mm has been received. The Raigad District Collector's office has issued an orange alert for Saturday.

