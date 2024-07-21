Navi Mumbai Rains: 70 Tourists Stranded At Waterfall In Belapur, Rescued By NMMC Fire Department (VIDEO)

The tourist stranded | Raina Assainar

Navi Mumbai: Mumbai has been largely affected by heavy rains, impacting various parts of the city on Sunday. Around 70 tourists were stranded at a waterfall in Belapur and were rescued by Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) Fire Department on Sunday. In the video, the tourists can be seen stranded in a heavily flowing lake and being rescued by the Fire Department using ropes.

The incident occurred as tourists visited the waterfall which is situated in Belapur in large numbers. The locals said that the number of tourists has increased in the area as the waterfalls in Kharghar and other areas nearby were closed by the authorities as it is dangerous to visit those places during monsoon. The tourists who visited the waterfall were stranded as the speed of the flowing water increased suddenly.

The video shows that the authorities rescued the stranded visitors with utmost difficulty as it was raining heavily and the water was flowing at high speed. The rescuers had to use ropes and other equipment to rescue the stranded tourists. The fire department officials risked their lives due to the extreme conditions.

Maharashtra continues to be deluged by heavy rains, with Raigad, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, and Nagpur districts experiencing extremely heavy rainfall on July 21. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Mumbai has faced intense showers since Sunday morning, leading to waterlogging at several spots.

The IMD has issued a Yellow Alert for Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, Sindhudurg, and 17 other districts. Raigad, Ratnagiri, Satara, and Bhandara are on Orange Alert, with heavy rainfall expected in the ghat areas.