Navi Mumbai: Rabale Police Arrest 35-Year-Old Driver For Robbing Employer At Gunpoint; Wife's Cooperation Leads To Capture

Navi Mumbai: The driver who had robbed his employer has been arrested by Rabale police after taking his wife into confidence. Arun Chandrakant Kadam (35), the driver who had been working for Vrushali Dalvi (58) since last three years, had robbed his employer on a gun point of her gold chain and had also made her forcefully transfer Rs 30,000 through net banking. The incident had happened on Wednesday when Dalvi was alone at her residence in the late evening.

“The accused was known to the complainant and hence identified. His phone was off so we traced the number of his wife and got her into confidence. She then helped us nab the accused. The wife had gone to meet her sister-in-law and she asked her husband to come over from where he was nabbed,” a police officer from Rabale police station said. The police are yet to verify if the weapon that he used for the crime was a gun or a toy gun. “The investigations are on and we are yet to confirm what he had used to threaten the complainant,” assistant police inspector Deepak Kharat said.

Kadam, a history sheeter who was involved in a chain snatching case with Dombivali Railway police, was on bail since few years. “His need was of Rs 5 lakh as he had a loan on him which he had to repay hence he had initially demanded Rs 5 lakh from the employer,” Kharat added.

On Wedesday at around 7 pm, Kadam entered Dalvi’s house in the pretext of repaying a loan amount to her. She opened the door as she knew him. After she let him inside, he took out a silver gun like weapon from his bag and demanded RS 5 lakh as he was in dire need. He also said that he was not going to give the money back to her. He forcefully made her transfer amount to an account number.

After he insisted that he needed more money, the complainant then removed her 1.5 tola gold chain and gave away to him. By then, someone from the lift stepped out for the neighbouring flat and she shouted for help after which he fled away. The gold chain is estimated of Rs 75,000 which makes the total robbery of Rs 1.05 lakh. The money that was transferred was spent by him and the gold chain has been recovered.