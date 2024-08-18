 Mira-Bhayandar: Delayed by 4 Years, MBMC’s Hi-Tech Tree Census To Begin Soon
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMira-Bhayandar: Delayed by 4 Years, MBMC’s Hi-Tech Tree Census To Begin Soon

Mira-Bhayandar: Delayed by 4 Years, MBMC’s Hi-Tech Tree Census To Begin Soon

The Tree Authority issued a work order to a Navi Mumbai-based agency last week to conduct and complete the tree census within a year. The project costs Rs 1 crore.

Suresh GolaniUpdated: Sunday, August 18, 2024, 03:33 PM IST
article-image
Representative image

The Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) has launched a tree adoption scheme which also aims at enhancing the green cover of the twin city. However, in a startling revelation, the Tree Authority has been lagging in conducting the mandated tree census for nearly four years.

After much dilly-dialling, the civic administration finally rolled out the tender process and appointed a Navi Mumbai-based agency to conduct a tree census under its jurisdiction using sophisticated satellite-based technologies including geographic information system (GIS) and global positioning system (GPS). The work order for the Rs. one crore census project was issued by MBMC’s Tree Authority last week.

FPJ Shorts
Raksha Bandhan 2024: Unique Gift Ideas For Your Sister This Rakhi
Raksha Bandhan 2024: Unique Gift Ideas For Your Sister This Rakhi
NTA To Release Joint CSIR UGC NET 2024 Results Soon at nta.ac.in; All Updates Inside!
NTA To Release Joint CSIR UGC NET 2024 Results Soon at nta.ac.in; All Updates Inside!
Hero MotoCorp Gets Over ₹17 Crore Tax Notice From Delhi GST Authorities
Hero MotoCorp Gets Over ₹17 Crore Tax Notice From Delhi GST Authorities
Odisha Staff Selection Commission CHSL 2024 Prelim Exam Results Released At ossc.gov.in
Odisha Staff Selection Commission CHSL 2024 Prelim Exam Results Released At ossc.gov.in
Read Also
Mumbai Metro 3: After Claiming To Have Spent ₹2 Lakhs For Planting Every Tree, MMRCL Changes Stand...
article-image

As per the agreement, the agency has to complete the census work and submit the statistical data report within a year. The tree count jumped from 1,89,842 in 2005 to 2,39,337 in 2013 and 6,47,963 in the latest census which was conducted in 2018.

As per the Maharashtra Urban Areas (Protection and Preservation of Trees) Act, 1975, it is mandatory for all local-self-government bodies to conduct a tree census once in every five years. However, it has taken almost four years to start the process. The census gives the policy planners a perspective on the green cover and takes steps to ensure a sustainable environment in the concrete forests of the city. 

Read Also
Mira-Bhayandar: MBMC Launches Tree Adoption Scheme To Boost Twin-City's Green Cover
article-image

The census involves data collection of each and every tree by trained botanists with the help of a geo-enabled service application supported by the GPS and GIS and synchronises the compilations with a web-based platform which helps transfer the detailed analysis of parameters like health, age, canopy diameter, species, family, ownership, ingenious status of each surveyed tree directly from the field to the main server. 

A cursory glance at the category-wise data enlisted by the agency in 2018, around five lakh ornamental trees, one lakh fruiting trees and 19,000 medicinal trees were in existence across the twin city.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mira-Bhayandar: Delayed by 4 Years, MBMC’s Hi-Tech Tree Census To Begin Soon

Mira-Bhayandar: Delayed by 4 Years, MBMC’s Hi-Tech Tree Census To Begin Soon

Viral Video: Drunk Man Abuses Mumbai Policeman At Andheri's Lokhandwala, Netizens Applaud Cop For...

Viral Video: Drunk Man Abuses Mumbai Policeman At Andheri's Lokhandwala, Netizens Applaud Cop For...

'Please Send QR Code': Netizens React To Real Estate Influencer Ravi Kewalramani's Guide To ₹120...

'Please Send QR Code': Netizens React To Real Estate Influencer Ravi Kewalramani's Guide To ₹120...

Shiv Sena-UBT Leader Sanjay Raut Criticises Central Govt For Election Delays In Maharashtra &...

Shiv Sena-UBT Leader Sanjay Raut Criticises Central Govt For Election Delays In Maharashtra &...

Mumbai Local Gets Gamified! Game Creator On Inspiration Behind Simulation App, Love For Trains &...

Mumbai Local Gets Gamified! Game Creator On Inspiration Behind Simulation App, Love For Trains &...