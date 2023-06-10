Navi Mumbai: Prize Catch For ANC In Hot Chase Against Drug Peddlar

In a dramatic chase, straight out of a Bollywood potboiler, a patrolling team attached to the Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) of the Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar (MBVV) police nabbed a notorious Nigerian drug peddler from Kashmira on Thursday night.

The ANC’s night patrolling team led by police inspector-Amar Marathe spotted a suspicious looking Nigerian national moving around in the Hatkesh area of Mira Road. The suspect started running away leaving his two-wheeler behind after he apparently noticed the police jeep. Before he could manage to escape the spot by slipping into the by lanes, the cops caught hold of him after a hot chase.

Drugs and two-wheeler seized by ANC

Mephedrone (MD) weighing 503 grams worth more than ₹1.06 crore was found in his possession. The two-wheeler was also impounded by the ANC. The accused was lodged in the Yerawada Central Jail in Pune after he was caught for his involvement in a similar crime. He was presently out on bail.

Drug-peddlar arrested under NDPS Act

“Apart from checking involvement of his other accomplices, we will soon procure his documents including passport which according to him have been seized during his earlier arrest and submissions to get bail three months ago.” said a senior ANC officer who has not ruled out more arrests in the case. Investigations are also underway to ascertain the source of the contraband. Meanwhile an offence under the relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985 has been registered at the Kashimira police station against the accused who has been remanded to custody by the district sessions court, Thane.