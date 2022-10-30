Navi Mumbai: Politicians and social activists make last minute push for tweaks to Development Plan 2018-38

Representative Image | File

Navi Mumbai: While the last date for submitting objections and suggestions for the draft Development Plan (DP) 2018-38 is October 31, social workers and political parties are trying hard to reach the maximum number of citizens to submit maximum numbers to participate in the formation of the DP.

A two-day special campaign was carried out in Seawoods by a former corporator to put forward activists' demands for open spaces, markets, and other facilities in the node.

Under the banner of Sankalp social, cultural and welfare organisation, former corporator Vishal Dolas carried out the campaign where citizens were asked to submit their objections and suggestions for DP 2018-38.

Dolas demanded that the node should be given adequate open spaces, gardens, markets and even an indoor stadium. He requested residents to submit their views in large numbers.

“The purpose of the campaign was to educate people about the process and the future need of Seawoods. How many plots will be required in the future for the playground, garden, market, stadium, community center and other facilities in years to come,” said Dolas, claiming that more than thousands of objections and suggestions have been received.

Meanwhile, social worker Jayant Hudar alleged that the civic body did not carry out adequate awareness among citizens.

“The civic body should have provided details like a list of facilities to be available in each ward,” said Hudar, adding that the areas behind the NRI complex should be reserved as open space.

Kishore Patkar, a former corporator from Vashi submitted a total of 17 objections and suggestions including improving the traffic, parking, and environment among others. He also demanded that plots should be reserved for transit camps to facilitate the redevelopment of old dilapidated structures.

During the construction period, he suggested that residents can be given alternate residential accommodation. In addition, he demanded that an elevated walkway should be constructed from Juhu Gaon in Vashi to Koparkhairane, elevated walkway from Vashi highway to Koparkhairne, creating parking facilities above nullahs, among other things.

Nishant Bhagat, who had carried out a week-long awareness campaign in September-October, also held a programme on Saturday and requested citizens to submit their objections and suggestions for the development of the city.

Some of the objections and suggestions:

Needs clarity on open spaces

Reservation for garden, playground and parking

ElevAn elevated walkway on the busy stretch

Looking for a permanent solution for parking in every node

Reservation of plots for market

Clarity on hawkers’ zone

Declaring slums as a residential zone

Voices:

Sudhir Patil, Nerul:

"Since the city was developed by CIDCO and the existing infrastructure needs to be upgraded with the rising population. As a citizen, I submitted my suggestions regarding playgrounds in adequate numbers."

Sudhir Dani, Social Activist and member of Alert Citizen Forum:

"It’s unfortunate that the civic body did not publish the DP in local languages. A DP is planned for basic amenities for the future 20 years, it's an important document for the development of the city."