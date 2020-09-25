Navi Mumbai: Police solve robbery and housebreaking case within 24 hours

In two different incidents of housebreaking and robbery, Rabale MIDC police arrested six persons and recovered stolen items worth Rs 3.5 lakh. The police claimed to have solved these two cases within 24 hours. The police also busted a gang of mobile theft.

An FIR of a robbery was registered by Rabale MIDC police after two bike-borne miscreants robbed the mobile phone of a pedestrian by shoving a screwdriver on September 16 in the MIDC area. After getting details through the registration number of the motorbike, the police arrested three persons and seized the mobile phone the next day.

The arrested identified as Tabrej Alam, 18, Abbas Shaikh, 20 and Mohammad Taufiq, 20. “We recovered nine mobile phones and the motorbike from them. The phones were stolen,” said a senior police official from Rabale MIDC police.

In a case of housebreaking, Rabale MIDC police arrested three persons for stealing copper coil from an industrial plant in the MIDC area. The police said that the theft was committed on September 4 and they arrested three persons on September 5 and recovered 14 bundles of copper coil worth Rs 2,63,235. The arrested have been identified as Bhausaheb Magde, 34, Gopal Patwa, 25, and Indal Dhanraj Bind, 35.