Navi Mumbai Police Reshuffles Force Ahead Of Lok Sabha Polls, 57 Officers Transferred

In view of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, Navi Mumbai Commissioner of Police Milind Bharambe has ordered the transfer of 20 police inspectors, 20 police sub-inspectors, and 17 assistant inspectors.

The official order, issued on Tuesday night, followed speculation about a large-scale reshuffle in the Navi Mumbai police Commissionerate ahead of the ensuing general elections.

Official sources within the police Commissionerate say that meetings held over the past few days have discussed these transfers.

Who are these police officers who have been transferred?

Officers who have been transferred include police inspectors Sanjeev Dhumal, Shashikant Chandekar, Pramod Toradmal, Rajendra Kote, Bhagoji Auti, Dilip Gujar, Ramesh Jadhav, Ashok Gaikwad, Sanjay Chavan, Madhukar Bhate, Rajendra Kadam, Audamber Patil, Vijay Panhale, Pramod Bhosle, Parag Sonawane, Atul Aher, Hanif Mulani, and Vaishali Galande.

All transferred police inspectors were posted as senior police inspectors in various police stations. Additionally, 17 assistant police inspectors and 20 police sub-inspectors have been transferred.

Police officers turning blind eye to unlawful activities may have triggered the rejig

Sources suggest that such a large number of transfers, occurring after many years, may be linked to concerns that some senior police inspectors were ignoring illegal activities in their areas.

Commissioner Bharambe said, “These are routine administrative transfers following orders from the Election Commission of India and the Office of the Director General of Police, considering the Lok Sabha elections which are due in some months.”

