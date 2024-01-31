Mumbai Police Undergoes Major Rejig Ahead Of Lok Sabha Polls; Over 160 Officers Transferred | Representative Image

Mumbai: Ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, there has been a major rejig in the Mumbai police. As per the transfer list released on Tuesday, 162 officers, including senior cops, have been transferred.

According to the official information, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Vinayak Bhogaji Mer has been transferred from the Meghwadi division to the Gamdevi one. Likewise, senior Inspector Milind Kurde has been shunted from the DN Nagar Police Station to the safety and security division.

His counterpart Nandkumar Maruti Gopale has been sent to the crime branch from Byculla police station. Senior Inspector Jeevan Kharat of the Dindoshi police station has been transferred to the security and protection department. Senior Inspectors Sandeep Babaji Vishwas Rao (Kandivali police station) and Rajendra Mahadev Machindra (Cuffe Parade police station) have been shifted to the Cuffe Parade and DN Nagar police stations, respectively.