Mumbai: Major rejig in state IPS machinery, DG rank officer to head Maha ATS & Thane PC

File Photo

A major reshuffle and promotion has taken place in the ranks and files of the Mumbai and State police department on Monday. The posts of Thane Police Commissioner and Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) will now be headed by an officer of the Director General (DG) rank.

According to the orders issued by the state government, IPS officer and Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Jaijeet Singh who is Thane Police Commissioner has been promoted to the DG rank and would continue at the said post.

ADGP Sadanand Date, who is currently ATS chief, has also been promoted to the DG rank and would continue to be head of ATS. ADGP Bipin Kumar Singh, who was posted with the State Economic Offences department, has now been promoted to the DG rank and has been transferred to the Maharashtra State Security Corporation as its Managing Director.

12 IPS officers promoted to Spl IGs

At least 12 IPS officers have been promoted from Additional Commissioners (Addl CPs) to the rank of Special Inspector Generals (Spl IGs). IPS Sanjay Darade who was posted as Addl CP (Special Branch-Mumbai) has been promoted and transferred to State Crime Investigation Department (CID). AD Kumbhare, who was posted as Addl CP (Central Region-Mumbai) has been transferred to ATS.

MR Ghurye, who was posted as Addl CP (Navi Mumbai-Crime) has been transferred to State Reserve Police Force (SRPF) Pune. Sanjay Shinde, who was posted as Addl CP (Pimpri-Chinwad) has been promoted at the same office. DS Chavan, who was posted as Addl CP (Mumbai-Crime), has been transferred as Spl IG Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar Range.

Dilip Sawant, who was posted as Addl CP (South Region-Mumbai), has been transferred to the Coastal Security department. RB Dahale, who was posted as Addl CP (Pune City) has been transferred to Maharashtra Intelligence Academy as Director. RR Morale, who was posted as Addl CP (Thane City), has been transferred to SRPF Nagpur.

Other major appointments and promotions

SH Mahavarkar, who was posted as Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Nanded Range, has been promoted at the same office. Nisar Tamboli, who was posted as Addl CP (Mumbai-Traffic), has been promoted and transferred as Spl IG (State-Administration). SD Yenpure, who was posted as DIG (Wireless Dept-Pune), has been transferred to State CID. JD Supekar, who was posted as Addl CP (Pune City) has been transferred to the Prisons department.

IPS officer KMM Prasanna, who was posted as Spl IG Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar Range, has been transferred to Spl IG (Establishment). Manoj Lohia, who was posted as (Joint Commissioner-Pimpri-Chinwad), has been transferred to Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar as Commissioner.

At least ten Deputy Commissioners of Police (DCPs) have been promoted to the rank of Addl CP/DIG and have been transferred. Addl CP Virendra Mishras has been transferred to Addl CP (Special Branch-Mumbai). DIG Deepak Sakore has been transferred to Addl CP (Navi Mumbai-Crime).