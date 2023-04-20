Mumbai: Police seize ₹34 lakh worth MD drugs from Dongri | Representative pic/ Pixabay

Mumbai: The Bandra unit of the Anti-narcotics Cell (ANC) arrested two drug peddlers from Dongri on Wednesday night and seized MD drugs worth more than 34 lakhs in their possession. The peddlers have been sent to police custody and further investigation is on.

A case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985 has been registered against the accused persons.

Read Also Mumbai: BMC moots solution for drug shortage at civic hospitals

150 grams of MD recovered

According to the police, while patrolling at night on Wednesday, the police noticed a man with suspicious behaviour in Dongri area. When the police got closer to him, he got nervous and started running away from the cops. He was nabbed after a chase.

The police conducted a thorough search on him and seized 20 grams of MD drugs, commonly known as ecstasy or meow meow.

Upon further investigation of the source of the drug, the arrested accused named another person who was also arrested by the police and recovered 150 grams of MD from him. According to the police, the total 170 grams seized drug has a value of Rs 34 lakh in the illicit market.

The police arrested both the accused and further investigation is underway regarding the source of the drugs. A case of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985 has been registered against the accused under the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Read Also 12 Cr worth narcotic drugs disposed by Mumbai Police