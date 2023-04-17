 12 Cr worth narcotic drugs disposed by Mumbai Police
12 Cr worth narcotic drugs disposed by Mumbai Police

article-image
12 Cr worth narcotic drugs disposed by Mumbai Police | Representative pic

Mumbai: After getting permission from a court, the Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) of the Mumbai Police destroyed over 1,018 kg of illegal narcotic drugs worth Rs. 12 crores on Wednesday. 

These drugs were seized over a period of time which totals up to almost 201 cases under the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. 

High level officials including ANC, Mumbai Customs, Mumbai Police, etc, spearheaded the safe destruction of these narcotic drugs such as Heroin, Cocaine, MDMA, Amphetamine, Ecstasy, Marijuana, Methamphetamine, at the Mumbai Waste Management Company Ltd, a disposal facility for waste products located at Taloja, in Panvel.

article-image

