 Itki Ghai! Mumbai Police wishes citizens on World Book Day in a unique way; check out Tweet
Mumbai Police on Sunday wished people World Book Day on Twitter by tweaking the famous book names in order to make it meaningful road safety rules.

Monday, April 24, 2023
Known for their active social media presence and quirky take on subjects, ranging from sports to entertainment, Mumbai Police is at it again. After giving a fun response to Punjab Super KIngs on Sunday post their match with Mumbai Indians, they came up with an unique way to wish on World Book Day.

Mumbai Police on Sunday wished people World Book Day, in a unique way on Twitter by tweaking the famous book names in order to make it meaningful road safety rules.

For the unversed, World Book Day is celebrated globally on April 23 every year.

Check out the Mumbai Police's viral tweet below:

