Navi Mumbai Police Invoke MCOCA For First Time Against Six-Member Drug Gang

Navi Mumbai Police | X - @Navimumpolice

In a major crackdown, the Navi Mumbai Police have, for the first time, invoked the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) against a six-member gang involved in drug trafficking. The move follows a July raid in Digha, where the Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) arrested the accused and seized mephedrone worth Rs 75.69 lakh.

On July 11, a team led by Senior Police Inspector Sandeep Nigde raided Omkar Apartment in Digha and arrested Usha Roshan Naik, Shailash Basanna Naik alias Pillu, Jyoti Nilesh Naik, Nilesh Basanna Naik, Roshan Basanna Naik, and Shantabai Kisan Karandekar. The accused were caught with 252.3 grams of mephedrone in commercial quantity. A case was registered against them under the NDPS Act, 1985 and Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023 at Rabale MIDC Police Station.

During the investigation, police found that gang leader Shantabai Karandekar and her associates had been running the illicit drug trade in Digha and Airoli for years. To maintain dominance, they allegedly committed serious crimes such as murder, attempted murder, and assaults, instilling fear among locals. The main accused, Sachin Kanse alias Kaka, remains absconding.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Rahul Dhas is leading the probe. Police Commissioner Milind Bharambe, Joint Commissioner Sanjay Yenpure, Additional Commissioner (Crime) Deepak Sakore, and Crime Branch DCP Sachin Gunjal supervised the action as part of the ‘Nashamukt Navi Mumbai’ campaign.

“The decision comes after the state government’s July 8 amendment to the law, which officially categorised the production, possession, transport, and sale of narcotics as organised crime, enabling stronger enforcement under MCOCA,” said Assistant Commissioner of Police (crime branch) Ajay Landge said.

Appealing to citizens, the police urged people to share any information on drug traffickers by calling the helpline number 8828112112. “The identity of informants will be kept confidential,” officials assured.

