Navi Mumbai: PMC starts tree trimming ahead of monsoon season |

Navi Mumbai: As part of the pre-monsoon preparation, the Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) has started the work of trimming dangerous trees and tree branches. At present, the work of pruning the trees and branches of trees obstructing the traffic in the public places in Kharghar are being carried out at a fast pace.

Deputy Commissioner Kailas Gawde has informed that dangerous tree branches will be pruned in all the nodes of Panvel, Kamothe, Kharghar and Kalamboli within the municipal limits step by step.

Details on locations of tree trimming

The Park and Tree Authority department has started its work in Kharghar from Hiranandani to Utsav Chowk, Belpada Metro Station to Utsav Chowk, Utsav Chowk to Central Park Garden, Gurdwara to Owe Ground Circle, overgrown and leaning branches of trees on the road and dividers have been pruned as per requirement.

Big ladders are being used for trimming the trees obstructing the traffic as well as the branches of the trees growing along the roads before the monsoons. Apart from this, the complaints made by the citizens for cutting the branches of the trees are also being resolved and if the complaints are received over the phone, those complaints are also being resolved.

Along with this, branches of private trees are being cut for a fee. The team of the Parks and Trees Authority Department is acting promptly as per the instructions given by the Head of the Department Sandeep Pawar and submitting the daily work report.