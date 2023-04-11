Navi Mumbai: Kharghar Housing Societies Federation to approach SC in battle against PMC over retrospective tax | PTI

The battle between a section of citizens and the Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) on retrospective tax is not going to end anytime soon as the Kharghar Co-op. Housing Societies Federation Ltd has decided to approach the Supreme Court against the decision of the Bombay High Court. The court had on April 6 dismissed the writ petition of Kharghar Federation on the ground that it cannot stand in law or on facts (not entertainable and not maintainable).

The court also observed that entertaining this petition would open floodgates of litigation before this Court and even create for other civic bodies in the state.

Members of Kharghar federation to appeal in Surpeme court

Following the decision of the Bombay High Court, the Kharghar Federation held a meeting on Sunday in Kharghar, and the majority of the members decided to appeal against the decision to the Supreme Court. It means that the battle between citizens and the PMC on the property tax issue is now not going to end anytime soon.

2 out of 275 members disagreed to appeal in Supreme court

In the meeting, senior member and retired Commander S. H. Kalawat informed the court's decision to members of the federation. The further course of legal action was also discussed about the legal position taken in the court. Out of 175 members, only 2 members disagreed to appeal in the Supreme Court while others supported challenging the decision. Now, in the next meeting, the legal issues will be decided including appointments of lawyers.

Municipal commissioner appealed property owners to cooperate

Meanwhile, after the High Court dismissed the writ petition of the Kharghar Federation, the PMC received a whopping Rs 3 crores in property tax in one day. The civic body said that the court’s decision has encouraged citizens to come forward in the development of the city.

The Municipal Commissioner Mr. Ganesh Deshmukh has appealed to all the property owners in the PMC area to cooperate with the corporation by paying their property tax through online or offline whichever is easy for them. The Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) has also made available an online facility for paying taxes for the financial year 2023-2024.