Navi Mumbai: Kharghar corporator to move calling attention proposal at civic body on property tax issue

The Kharghar corporator Leena Garad who has been championing the cause of citizens against the arbitrary collection of property tax by the Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) has decided to move a calling attention proposal at the civic general body to be held on March 24. She said that she would oppose the municipal corporation’s move of no tax no services stand.

Garad who is also chairperson of Kharghar Colony Forum said that she has been raising arbitrary tax collection by the corporation. And the state assembly has suspended temporarily any coercive action for delayed payment of property tax.

Last week, during the budget session of the assembly, the issue of retrospective property tax and dual taxation collection was discussed and the Minister of State for Urban Development Prajakt Tanpure clarified that there will be no penalty on property tax to be imposed not paying till March 31.

The issue of a penalty imposed by the corporation for not paying property tax till March 31 was raised in the budget session on Monday. After the discussion, the Minister of State Tanpure announced that the penalty tax would be postponed for this year. Later, the Speaker of the Legislative Assembly Ramraje Nimbalkar instructed the concerned ministers to hold a meeting in his chamber and discuss the issue of double taxation.

MLA Balaram Patil demanded that no penalty should be imposed on taxpayers who do not pay taxes till March 31, 2023.

In the budget recently presented by PMC, it has been estimated collection of Rs. 650 crore of arrears of property tax.

ALSO READ Mumbai: Congress corporator questions BMC inaction against builders evading property tax

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Wednesday, March 23, 2022, 10:44 AM IST