Navi Mumbai: PMC Sees 148 Dengue Cases In One And A Half Months Amid Recent Spike | Representative pic

Navi Mumbai: There is a continuous increase in the number of dengue and malaria patients in the Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) area and according to the information received by the health department in the last one and a half months, 148 dengue and 79 malaria patients have been found.

Details On Cases Detected

In August, the highest number of dengue cases was 126 and malaria cases were 42. Similarly, in September, 22 cases of dengue and 37 cases of malaria were found in 18 days. Sources in the health department informed that these patients are mostly found in the suburbs of Kharghar and Kalamboli.

In a survey conducted by the Municipal Health Department, New Panvel is finding the highest number of dengue patients. After New Panvel, dengue and malaria cases have increased in the suburbs of Kharghar, Kamothe, Kalamboli.

