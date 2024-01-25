Navi Mumbai: PMC Implements 'Environmental Service Scheme' In Schools Under Majhi Vasundhara Abhiyan 4.0

Navi Mumbai: To inculcate the importance of environmental conservation and protection in the students at school through direct action, the Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) has started implementing ‘Environmental Service Scheme’ under Majhi Vasundhara Abhiyan 4.0. The scheme is being implemented within 25 secondary and higher secondary schools.

It has been decided to implement the scheme on behalf of the government to understand the problems related to the local environment and solve them based on direct participation and action.

A meeting of the representatives of 25 schools in the PMC area was held recently under the chairmanship of Deputy Municipal Commissioner Vaibhav Vidhate. PMC’s head of the department of environment Manoj Chavan, superintendent of education department Kirti Mahajan and representatives of teachers from 25 schools were present. The teachers present were given detailed information about the scheme and apprised of the aim behind the initiative.

Focus on the relationship between nature and human being

“The aim is to instill among children a sense of understanding the relationship between nature and human being. PMC is implementing the scheme to develop leadership qualities for environmental conservation by developing direct action, representation and communication skills through local students,” PMC Commissioner Ganesh Deshmukh said.

Environmental Service Scheme:

Under this scheme, the school registration process will be completed online by selecting head teachers from government recognised schools. These teachers would be called as Paryavaran Seva Yojana Coordinators. They will ensure that all the activities under the scheme will be completed by forming a group of 50 students in each school. Action programmes, camps, lectures, elocution contests, poster contests, tree plantations, quizzes will be organised according to the important elements of ‘Majhi Vasundhara’ campaign namely sky, water, air, land and fire under the environment service scheme.