Navi Mumbai: NMMC's Swachh Half Marathon See Over 4500 Participants Rally For Sanitation Awareness | FPJ

In a resounding display of community spirit, more than 4,500 citizens took part in the Swachh Navi Mumbai Half Marathon, organized by Let's Celebrate Fitness. The event aimed to champion the sanitation efforts led by the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC), turning the marathon into a resounding success.

The marathon, which commenced at 5:30 am, was attended by Sujata Dhole, Additional Commissioner; Dr. Babasaheb Rajle, DMC (Solid Waste Management Department); Lalita Babar, DMC (Sports); Sports Officer Revappa Guruv; and Shri Mhatre. They encouraged the participants.

What was the event's goal?

Expressing gratitude for the dedication of Navi Mumbai's sanitation workers, Richa Samit, the founder and organizer of Let's Celebrate Fitness, highlighted the event's goal to raise awareness about waste classification and disposal. Samit emphasized the initiative's alignment with the Municipal Corporation's objective to become the 'Number 1' in cleanliness.

Notably, the Cancer Center of Apollo Hospitals used the platform to raise awareness about thalassemia during the 5 km marathon, while IDBI Bank collaborated in organizing the 10 km and 21 km Swachhta Run.

Highlights of the marathon

A remarkable feature of the marathon was the participation of over 200 third-gender citizens and more than 250 individuals with disabilities, including members of welfare organizations at the state level for blind and disabled persons. The Rotary Club Navi Mumbai also played a significant role in supporting the project.

The winners of the 21 km half marathon included Uday Singh Padvi and Aarti Deshmukh in the male and female categories, respectively. Other winners in various age groups were recognized for their outstanding achievements.

Let's Celebrate Fitness extended its gratitude to the participants, supporters, and the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation for their collaborative efforts in making the Swachh Navi Mumbai Half Marathon a noteworthy event promoting cleanliness and community engagement.