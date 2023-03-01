Navi Mumbai: PMC holds cleanliness rally in association with ITM college | FPJ

Panvel Municipal Corporation in association with the ITM College, New Panvel, organised a cleanliness marathon, dubbed 'swachaton'. The event was organised to make public aware of waste segregation. Additionally, students of the college were given the responsibility of spreading awareness on the ban of single-use plastic.

Ahead of the Swachh Survekshan 2023, the Panvel city's civic body has pulled up their socks to bag the cleanest city position and have been organising such events.

When and where did the rally start?

This Swachthon Rally started at 8:30 in the morning at ITM college in Naveen Panvel. Further, the rally came from Ayyapa Mandir, Ramakrishna Mission Corner, CKT College, Bikaner Station, HDFC Circle, Dimart, Phoenix Hotel, Adai Circle and finally came back to ITM College.

More than a hundred students of ITM college participated in the rally. Banners with cleanliness messages were flashed by the students; special selfie point was erected at the college.

What did the dignitaries say

Deputy Commissioner Sachin Pawar said that the rally organised on Tuesday was to bring the brand 'Progressive Panvel' created by the Municipal Corporation to the public.

Pawar also spoke about the garbage passbook collection scheme started for the students and also explained the concept of 3R – Reduce, Reuse and Recycle to the students.

On this occasion Assistant Commissioner Dr. Vaibhav Vidhate, Director of ITM College Dr. Sankalp Rao, Registrar Dr. Kiran Rane, Head of Department Anil Kokre, Shailesh Gaikwad, Ayuf Akula of Infinity Foundation were all present as observers.