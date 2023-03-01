Navi Mumbai: Over 240 motorists face action for traffic violations

Navi Mumbai: Over 240 motorists face action for traffic violation |

Navi Mumbai: In a special drive against errant motorists, the Turbhe and Belapur unit of Traffic police took action against over 240 motorists. They also collected over Rs 2 lakh as fines from them. Driving licenses were also suspended for a few of the motorists.

Riding motorbikes without helmets, signal jumping, and using modified silencers among other violations were found during the drive.

132 motorists penalised

In an effort to ensure motorists follow traffic rules, the Navi Mumbai Traffic Department has conducted a special traffic drive across its traffic branch. During the week-long drive, the Turbhe traffic branch penalised 132 motorists for different traffic violations. The trafficpolice also collected Rs 1,12,900 in fines from them. “Driving licenses of 27 drivers were also suspended for violating the traffic rules,” said an official from Navi Mumbai traffic police.

Apart from the suspension of the driving license, the traffic police also filed cases under the Motor Vehicle Act against 95 motorbike riders for riding without helmets. Similarly, 10 motorbikes were found using modified silence and 27 jumping the signal.

The Belapur Traffic unit conducted a similar drive and took action against 110 motorists for illegally parking their vehicles on the road and obstructing traffic. The drive was conducted in sector 15 near D Mart, sector 11 near the Railway station, near Prabhat Centre, CIDCO and Konkan Bhawan. They also collected Rs 90000 as fines from them.

The traffic police also took action against two-wheeler riders racing between 6 am and 9 am at TS Chanakya and Akshar Signal on Palm Beach Road. These bikers have been given the understanding not to race bikes in residential areas.

Earlier, a similar drive was conducted by the Panvel traffic unit and a total of 76 motorists were fined for using black film on the window glass of the car. The Motor Vehicle Act states that fifty percent of the side glass and seventy percent of the rear glass of four-wheelers should be transparent. However, the issue of installing dark black film glass is frequently coming up.

According to a senior official from the traffic department, the drives were conducted to streamline traffic and create awareness among citizens regarding traffic safety and compliance of rules.