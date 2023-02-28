Navi Mumbai: Good arrival of onion, wholesale prices crash to ₹6 per kg | Representative Image/ PTI

The price of onion dropped at the wholesale market following a rise in supply. The average buying price of onions was between Rs 6 and 12 per kg at the Agriculture Produce Market Committee (APMC) Vashi. Traders say that winter’s fresh crop of onion has started arriving in the market.

On February 28, a total of 120 trucks laden with onion arrived at the market.

According to the traders at the Onion-Potato market of APMC Vashi, the arrival of onions has suddenly increased and it led to a sharp drop in prices.

There is a bumper yield of onions and thus farmers are taking their old onions to the market and this has increased the supply and also space crunch at the market.

Ruckus in Maharashtra Assembly over onion prices

The low prices of onions in wholesale market has become a concern for farmers and to draw attention on the issue, Opposition leaders staged a protest on the stariwell of the Vidhan Bhavan in Mumbai.

The Opposition leaders did not just wear garlands made out onions but they also bejewelled the door of the state assembly building with a string of onion.