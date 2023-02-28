e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiNavi Mumbai: Good arrival of onion, wholesale prices crash to ₹6 per kg

Navi Mumbai: Good arrival of onion, wholesale prices crash to ₹6 per kg

According to the traders at the Onion-Potato market of APMC Vashi, the arrival of onions has suddenly increased and it led to a sharp drop in prices.

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Tuesday, February 28, 2023, 03:37 PM IST
article-image
Navi Mumbai: Good arrival of onion, wholesale prices crash to ₹6 per kg | Representative Image/ PTI

The price of onion dropped at the wholesale market following a rise in supply. The average buying price of onions was between Rs 6 and 12 per kg at the Agriculture Produce Market Committee (APMC) Vashi. Traders say that winter’s fresh crop of onion has started arriving in the market. 

On February 28, a total of 120 trucks laden with onion arrived at the market.

According to the traders at the Onion-Potato market of APMC Vashi, the arrival of onions has suddenly increased and it led to a sharp drop in prices.

There is a bumper yield of onions and thus farmers are taking their old onions to the market and this has increased the supply and also space crunch at the market.

Ruckus in Maharashtra Assembly over onion prices

The low prices of onions in wholesale market has become a concern for farmers and to draw attention on the issue, Opposition leaders staged a protest on the stariwell of the Vidhan Bhavan in Mumbai.

The Opposition leaders did not just wear garlands made out onions but they also bejewelled the door of the state assembly building with a string of onion.

Read Also
Maharashtra Budget Session: Opposition leaders bejewel door of Vidhan Bhavan with onion garland;...
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: Central Railway collects ₹100 cr fine from over 18 lakh pax travelling ticketless

Mumbai: Central Railway collects ₹100 cr fine from over 18 lakh pax travelling ticketless

Navi Mumbai: Good arrival of onion, wholesale prices crash to ₹6 per kg

Navi Mumbai: Good arrival of onion, wholesale prices crash to ₹6 per kg

Navi Mumbai: Turbhe residents get contaminated water for 10 days; live in 'constant' fear of falling...

Navi Mumbai: Turbhe residents get contaminated water for 10 days; live in 'constant' fear of falling...

Panvel: Sant Nirankari Mission, PMC conduct cleanliness campaign in Kalamboli

Panvel: Sant Nirankari Mission, PMC conduct cleanliness campaign in Kalamboli

Mira Bhayandar: Woman allegedly dies by suicide; kin claims in-laws killed her for refusing to give...

Mira Bhayandar: Woman allegedly dies by suicide; kin claims in-laws killed her for refusing to give...