Navi Mumbai: Turbhe residents get contaminated water for 10 days; live in 'constant' fear of falling ill

Navi Mumbai: Residents irk over supply of contaminated in Turbhe

For the past few days, residents of the Turbhe store have been getting contaminated water. While colour worms are seen in the water. Even the colour of the water has turned a little yellow and brown.

Residents fear that the water supply pipeline might have leakage and sewage water is entering into it.

According to residents, the issue has been prevalent for the past 10 days and they have already complained to the engineering department regarding the issue.

Pramila Patel, a resident, said that even after boiling the water, the foul smell does not go away. “We are living in constant fear of falling ill,” said Patel. Other residents claimed that there are cases of diarrhea in the area.

An engineer from the Water Supply of Turbhe ward assured the residents that the issue will be solved soon.