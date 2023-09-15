Navi Mumbai: PMC Gears Up For Ganpati Festival, Meeting Held With Concerned Stakeholders |

Navi Mumbai: The administration of Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) has taken a number of measures for a peaceful Ganeshostav celebration this year. A meeting was convened at the Krantiveer Vasudev Balwant Phadke Auditorium to discuss various aspects of the festival, including permit guidelines and mandal rules.

During the meeting, DMC Ganesh Shete, the Coordinator for the Ganesh festival briefed Ganpati mandals on the newly introduced online system to grant permission to erect pandals. The PMC is particularly focusing on an environmentally friendly Ganesh Festival this year and has streamlined the process for smaller mandals to participate easily.

The meeting was also attended by Additional Commissioner of Police Bharat Rathod, Deputy Commissioners Pankaj Dahane, and officials from various departments, including CIDCO, Electricity Distribution, Tehsil, and representatives from Ganesh mandals.

PMC Officials Stress On Adequate Planning During Festival Celebrations

Commissioner Ganesh Deshmukh stressed the need for a robust planning to ensure law and order during the public Ganesh festival. He highlighted the PMC's new online permit system for Ganesh mandals, which will enable seamless cooperation between the Police Department and the Municipal Corporation in granting permits. The PMC will act as a coordinator between CIDCO and MSEDCL to facilitate a smooth process and expedite permit issuance.

Additional Commissioner Pankaj Dahane urged Ganesh mandals to appoint two volunteers who will remain at the mandap 24/7 to safeguard against idol theft. He asked Ganpati Mandals to follow guidelines on sound pollution.

During the meeting, representatives from Ganesh mandals presented their concerns and issues, sparking discussions on various topics related to the upcoming Ganesh festival. Dr. Vaibhav Vidhate, Deputy Commissioner of Environment, provided insights into preparations for the environment-friendly Ganesh Festival.