Navi Mumbai: PMC Banks On Students To Promote Eco-Friendly Ganpati Celebration |

Navi Mumbai: In order to promote eco-friendly Ganpati celebrations, the Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) is banking on students. The civic body held a meeting with NSS and NCC units of more than 15 colleges early this week and sought help in arranging idol collection centres and making available artificial ponds.

The civic body is taking a number of measures for a clean, beautiful and pollution-free Panvel under Majhi Vasundhara 4.0. In order to maintain the sanctity of the festivals and the awareness of the environment, under the guidance of the Commissioner Ganesh Deshmukh, the campaign 'I Panvelkar is responsible, careful for the environment' has been taken up to celebrate the eco-friendly Ganeshotsav.

In this regard, the meeting was conducted on September 13, 2023 at civic headquarters with the representatives of the college on behalf of the Municipal Corporation so that the NSS students of the colleges under the municipal jurisdiction can voluntarily participate with the Municipal Corporation in this activity.

Deputy Commissioner Sheds Light On Civic Body's Eco-Friendly Ganesha Initiative

At the meeting, Deputy Commissioner Dr. Vaibhav Viddate explained the concept of environment-friendly Ganeshotsav of the Municipal Corporation and appealed to the students of NSS Colleges to make available artificial ponds and idol donation sites in the municipal area during Ganesh immersion. He also asked the colleges to cooperate with the Municipal Corporation so that the Panch Sutras of the Ganeshotsav, which is environmentally friendly, can be conveyed to the general public through the students. He added, "If students of the college participate voluntarily, the concept of eco-friendly Ganeshotsav of the Municipal Corporation can be implemented in a better way".

This year, the civic body is going to implement two important activities under the eco-friendly Ganeshotsav, Lord Ganesh idol donation and immersion in an artificial lake. For this, the municipality is going to set up a big mandap and appoint an employee to organize idol donations in 78 big squares in the area of operation. Also, in 36 societies with more than 300 flats, special arrangements will be made for idol donation on the ground floor.

