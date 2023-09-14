Navi Mumbai Ganpati Festival 2023: NMMC Approves 138 Pandal Permissions, 41 Pending Applications, and Eco-Friendly Initiatives

Ganesh Utsav 2023: NMMC Grants Permission To 138 Ganpati Mandals This Year | Representative pic

Navi Mumbai: The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has already granted permissions to a total of 138 mandals to set up pandals for the 10-day Ganpati festival, starting from September 19.

At present, 41 applications are pending and the civic chief has directed to speed up the process. The civic body received a total of 205 applications online.

However, applications of 26 mandals were rejected owing to various reasons including insufficient details.

NMMC grants all permissions for the festival

This year, the civic body waived off fees and security deposits for mandals celebrating the festival. In addition, the civic body also provided a single window to grant all permissions for the festival. It also launched a digital registration facility for which a toll-free number was also provided.

Ganpati mandals appreciated the online single window system of NMMC for setting up pandals. Walunj, a former corporator who also holds Sarvajanik Ganeshutsav

Mandal at Sector 16 A in Vashi said that the whole system of getting permission was smooth. “If all the documents and permissions are in place, there was no problem in getting the permission,” said Walunj. However, he added that MSEDCL has been charging electricity consumption for puja pandals under the residential category without giving any prior notice. “Now, the electricity bills for the 10-day festival will be five times,” said Walunj. He added that they are ready to pay under the commercial category which will be a cheaper option.

“The rising cost and getting little donations have made holding a 10-day festival a challenge,” said Walunj. Even other Ganpati mandals share similar views.

164 Ganpati festivals granted permission in 2022

Last year, the civic body granted permission to a total of 164 Ganpati mandals. “This year, the number of Ganpati mandals holding the festival is likely to be more than the previous year,” said a senior civic official.

Meanwhile, the civic chief Rajesh Narvekar has directed officials to collect data during the festival on how many households and Ganpati mandals installed idols made of soil and clay. “This year, there is a special focus on celebrating the festival in an eco-friendly way as directed by the state government,” said a senior civic official.