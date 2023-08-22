Ganesh Utsav 2023: BMC Embraces Mandal Applications, Relaxes Restrictions

Mumbai: BMC has received more than 1200 application from various Ganesh mandalas. BMC has also allowed them to erect pandals and celebrate the festival. The state government had meeting with the Ganesh Mandal Co -ordination committee and decided to lift the idol height limit.

Thereafter, it had been seen that BMC is taking affidavit from the mandals that they will not set up Ganesh idols more than four feet. Thereafter, BMC had removed the condition and allowed the applications.

Mandals asked to take permissions from BMC, other local bodies

From August 01, BMC started a one window system for expeditiously granting permissions to Ganesh MBMC mandals. There are 12000 Ganesh Mandals in Mumbai.

Every year, they have to take permission from BMC, traffic cops and local police stations to erect pandals. This year, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde directed the civic body to start a one window system for granting permissions in one go.

BMC to build artificial ponds

Apart from that BMC will build 300 artificial ponds. BMC is also taking steps to pruned trees and filling of potholes on the roads.

Meanwhile, GSB Ganesh Mandal of King circle did not get permission from the BMC. Vijay Kamath, chairman, Gaud Saraswat Brahman (GSB) Seva Mandal, King Circle said, "Issue of the undertaking (related to height) was resolved around two weeks ago. After that we have been following for permission, which we were to get. Our people are there and we are told that by the end of day permission will be with us."

