Navi Mumbai: PMC floats Rs 110 crores tender for civil works of its new headquarter

The Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) has floated a tender for phase one of its new headquarter in sector 16 of New Panvel. Last month, the civic general body had cleared the proposal for the construction of the new building for civic headquarter.

At present, the PMC is operating from a private building. While clearing the proposal, Mayor Kavita Chautmol had promised that the construction work of the new civic building would start soon.

As per the tender document, the contractor will have to complete the civic work within 30 months including façade works. “Under the defect liability period, the contractor has to maintain the civic work for the next 10 years and façade work five years from the date of completion,” said a senior civic official.

The civic body has already received a piece of land at sector 16 in New Panvel from CIDCO at Rs 30 crores. Hiten Sethi, a well-known architect, was already appointed as the architect of the new building. The new swanky civic headquarter will be constructed in two phases. In the first phase, the civil work of the headquarter will be completed, and a tender worth Rs 110 crores has been floated towards the project. In the second phase, other interior works furniture, landscaping, audio-visual system, and other facilities in the auditorium will be carried out. “The total cost of construction of the new civic headquarter will be Rs 280 crores,” said Chautmol.

The proposed building of PMC will have a basement plus six floors building with an art gallery on the terrace with a total area of 25415.76 sq meters.

Published on: Tuesday, October 19, 2021, 05:43 PM IST