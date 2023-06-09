Navi Mumbai: PMC Declares Result Of Polls Held To Elect Town Vending Committee's Members | FPJ

The Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) declared the results of 'City Street Vendors Committee' under the Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana - National Urban Livelihood Mission were at Adya Krantiveer Vasudev Balwant Phadke Auditorium in Panvel on Thursday.

Pratiksha Anil Mali (Other Backward Category), Anju Raju Koli in Disabled Women Reserved Category, Aniket Pandurang Thorat (general category), Mangesh Pandharinath Gowari, Asha Raju More in (general women reserved category) were elected for the committee. Bhikaji Sukhdev Londre was elected unopposed from the Scheduled Caste category.

Election for members of TVC held on June 7

The election for the members of Town Vending Committee for five years from 2023 to 2028 was held on June 7 in all the four wards. Thirteen candidates contested the election. There were a total of 3,076 voters and around 59.30 percent of voters cast their vote.

Candidates felicitated

All the selected candidates were felicitated with certificates by Election Adjudicator Shital Kulkarni and Nodal Officer Deputy Commissioner Kailas Gawde. Commissioner Mr. Ganesh Deshmukh congratulated all the winning candidates and wished them good luck and also thanked all the candidates.

Haresh Jadhav, Technical Officer Vinaya Mhatre, Navnath Pawar, all the employees of the department and the ward officers of all the four wards worked tirelessly for this election.